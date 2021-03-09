 Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic to Perform at 2021 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Headphones and Earbuds Can Now Personalize Your Sound to Create Custom Listening Profiles
Home Music Music News

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic to Perform at 2021 Grammys

New duo makes its live debut on Sunday following a playful social media campaign

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic will make their live debut at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Recording Corporation

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic will make their live debut this Sunday during the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast, the Recording Academy confirmed on Tuesday. The newly formed duo has been playfully campaigning to perform at the event all week.

The pair started their quest innocently enough with back-and-forth tweets about who was confirmed to perform (Silk Sonic was not on the bill).

Their Twitter conversation led to the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive, and also some joke infighting between the bandmates.

Mars also pleaded their case in a post directed at the Recording Academy, writing in part, “We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many Covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again.”

The Recording Academy eventually chimed in with an official invite. “We’ve been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers?” and later gave confirmation to Mars and .Paak that they would “See you on the #Grammys stage!”

Silk Sonic, who announced their formation in late February, dropped their first single “Leave the Door Open” last week. Their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is slated to arrive later this year.

In This Article: Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, grammys, Grammys 2021

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.