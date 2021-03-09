Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic to Perform at 2021 Grammys

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic will make their live debut this Sunday during the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast, the Recording Academy confirmed on Tuesday. The newly formed duo has been playfully campaigning to perform at the event all week.

The pair started their quest innocently enough with back-and-forth tweets about who was confirmed to perform (Silk Sonic was not on the bill).

Wait… are you sure this is even real? where did you find this? https://t.co/Ew3e3mwDKA — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 7, 2021

Their Twitter conversation led to the hashtag #LetSilkSonicThrive, and also some joke infighting between the bandmates.

I don’t think this is how u get on a show @AndersonPaak, & that’s a pretty long hashtag but i’m rockin wit you. #LetSilkSonicThrive https://t.co/ztZyV2T8Yk — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 7, 2021

Brothers for life? But you’re really gonna break up the band on twitter?BET! keep that same energy when i see you. You big toof bastard! https://t.co/QdrLoex6Cl — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) March 9, 2021

Mars also pleaded their case in a post directed at the Recording Academy, writing in part, “We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many Covid tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again.”

The Recording Academy eventually chimed in with an official invite. “We’ve been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers?” and later gave confirmation to Mars and .Paak that they would “See you on the #Grammys stage!”

.@BrunoMars & @AndersonPaak

We have been trying to call you all week. Have you changed your numbers? We would love for #silksonic to make their TV debut at the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night? Follow back and we will DM for details. — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 9, 2021

Silk Sonic, who announced their formation in late February, dropped their first single “Leave the Door Open” last week. Their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is slated to arrive later this year.