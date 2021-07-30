Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Drop New ‘Skate’ Video

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic have dropped the new video for their second single, “Skate.” The track is expected to appear on their upcoming An Evening With Silk Sonic, which is slated to arrive this year.

The pair aptly described it as a “Summertime Jam” while teasing the track prior to its release and they deliver with its buoyant, sunny vibes. In the Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video, the duo play drums backed by their band as a team of ladies rollerskate around them in the nostalgic, feel-good clip.

“I’m trynna roll, I’m trynna ride/ I’m trynna float, I’m trynna glide,” they sing flirtatiously as they watch the skaters. “No no, don’t be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight.”

In June, Silk Sonic performed “Leave the Door Open” during the BET Awards and also took home Best Group during the ceremony, with only one song to their name.

The duo announced their formation in late February and released their first single “Leave the Door Open” in March. Later that month they made their television debut during the Grammys, a performance they playfully lobbied for before their appearance. While their song was not eligible for an award this go-round, .Paak won Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Lockdown.”

An Evening With Silk Sonic will be Mars’ first full-length LP since he released 2016’s 24K Magic. Last year, Mars collaborated with Charlie Wilson for “Forever Valentine,” a song Mars co-wrote and co-produced, along with providing backup vocals. It was also announced that the singer inked a deal with Disney to develop an upcoming music film, which he will star in and produce.

In May, .Paak directed the video for Leon Bridges’ “Motorbike.” He dropped a series of singles last year, including “Jewelz,” “Lockdown” and its remix featuring a verse with Noname, and Trolls World Tour track “Don’t Slack” with Justin Timberlake. His most recent album is 2019’s Ventura.