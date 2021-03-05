Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Drop ‘Leave the Door Open’ Video

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have joined forces for new band Silk Sonic and they’ve released their video for their first single. “Leave the Door Open” will appear on Silk Sonic’s upcoming album, which they announced last week.

In the retro-vibed video directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, the group performs the smooth slow jam in a studio. The pair trade verses and harmonize alongside their backing band on the Mars-led chorus: “I’ma leave the door open/I’ma leave the door open, girl,” they sing. “I’ma leave the door open, hoping/That you feel the way I feel/And you want me like I want you tonight, baby/Tell me that you’re coming through.”

Mars and .Paak have not shared many details on Silk Sonic’s upcoming album, though they did reveal that it features “special guest host Bootsy Collins.” The pair previously teamed up in 2017 to tour together during the European leg of Mars’ 24K Magic world tour.

Last year, Mars collaborated with Charlie Wilson for “Forever Valentine,” which Mars co-wrote and co-produced, along with providing backup vocals. The singer also inked a deal with Disney to develop an upcoming music film, which he will star in and produce. Mars dropped his third studio album, 24K Magic, in 2016.

.Paak released several singles in 2020, including “Jewelz,” “Lockdown” and its remix featuring a verse with Noname, and Trolls World Tour track “Don’t Slack” with Justin Timberlake. His most recent album, Ventura, arrived in 2019.