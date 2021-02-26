Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Team Up for New Band Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced they’ve teamed up for a new band called Silk Sonic. The pair have recorded a collaborative album and their first single arrives next week.

“We locked in and made an album,” Mars wrote on Twitter. “First song drops next Friday 3/5.” The project will feature Bootsy Collins as a “special guest host.” Paak also shared the news on Instagram.

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

Mars and .Paak linked up previously when they toured together during the European leg of Mars’ 24K Magic world tour in 2017.

Last year, Mars collaborated with Charlie Wilson for “Forever Valentine,” a song Mars co-wrote and co-produced, along with providing backup vocals. It was also announced that the singer inked a deal with Disney to develop an upcoming music film, which he will star in and produce. Mars’ most recent album is 2016’s 24K Magic.

.Paak dropped a series of singles last year, including “Jewelz,” “Lockdown” and its remix featuring a verse with Noname, and Trolls World Tour track “Don’t Slack” with Justin Timberlake. He released his last album Ventura in 2019.