×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Besides Nostalgia, What Can Diddy's 'Making The Band' Offer Musicians in 2019? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bruce Springsteen’s Jersey Hometown Plans Career-Spanning Exhibit

Adele Springsteen’s scrapbook, a Castiles poster and more than 100 other items will be included in ‘Springsteen: His Hometown’

By
Patrick Doyle

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA, GA - August 22: Bruce Springsteen performs with The E-Street Band at Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom on August 22, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E-Street Band at Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom on August 22, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Hill/WireImage

One of the highlights of Bruce Springsteen’s hit Broadway show was the singer talking about his love of his hometown of Freehold, New Jersey. While he spent his early years singing about wanting to leave home, “Now I live ten minutes away from where I grew up,” he said.

Now, Springsteen fans can get a deeper understanding why: New Jersey’s Monmouth County Historical Association, located in Freehold, has announced Springsteen: His Hometown, a historical exhibit that promises to be “a comprehensive look at how Monmouth County, NJ has been thematically woven into Bruce Springsteen’s music and art throughout his career.” It opens on September 29th (just a few days after Springsteen’s 70th Birthday on the 23rd) and will run through the fall of 2020, with proceeds benefiting the historical association.

Related

Steven-Van-Zandt
The First Time: Steven Van Zandt
Bruce Springsteen Calls Into E Street Radio, Promises 'Western Stars' Concert Film

The exhibit will include more than 150 items, many from the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University. The items range from early-career mementos (like an original color poster from Springsteen’s first band the Castiles, a scrapbook put together by Springsteen’s mother, Adele) to items that go further back in the Springsteen family tree (there is a 19th century Civil War document that includes Alexander Springsteen, one of Bruce’s ancestors.)

The exhibit was co-curated by Melissa ZiobroMonmouth University’s Specialist Professor of Public History and Bernadette RogoffDirector of Collections for MCHA.  Eileen ChapmanDirector of The Archives, and Robert Santellifounding director of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, are advisors. Tickets are available here.

“The MCHA is honored to have the opportunity to exhibit some of the most unique, and some never-before-seen items that reflect the unparalleled career and life of Bruce Springsteen,” Linda Bricker, President, MCHA Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “Springsteen remains an essential part of the fabric that comprises the deep history of Monmouth County. We would especially like to thank Eileen Chapman, Melissa Ziobro and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music for their continued generosity and collaboration.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad