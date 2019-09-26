Bruce Springsteen Announces ‘Western Stars’ Film Soundtrack

Bruce Springsteen will accompany his upcoming film Western Stars, based on his recent solo album, with a soundtrack featuring live re-recordings of the LP’s tracks plus a new cover of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Western Stars – Songs from the Film is out on October 25th, the same day as the film’s arrival on theaters. It features Springsteen backed by a band (including his wife Patti Scialfa) and a full orchestra as he performs Western Stars‘ 13 songs at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, the singer’s own ranch.

“I think ending up in the barn had a lot to do with the way the thing felt, you know? It was just kind of gritty and intimate,” Springsteen said recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film premiered. “It was very intimate, which is what a lot of the songs are.”

The soundtrack’s audio is pulled directly from the “cinematic retelling” of his 2018 LP. Like the film itself, the soundtrack concludes with a riveting rendition of Glen Campbell’s classic “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Preorders for Western Stars – Songs From The Film begin September 27th. Springsteen co-directed the film with his longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. Following a two-day Fathom Events exclusive premiere on October 19th and 23rd, Western Stars opens nationwide in theaters on October 25th.

Western Stars – Songs from the Film Soundtrack

Hitch Hikin’

The Wayfarer

Tucson Train

Western Stars

Sleepy Joe’s Café

Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

Chasin’ Wild Horses

Sundown

Somewhere North of Nashville

Stones

There Goes My Miracle

Hello Sunshine

Moonlight Motel

Rhinestone Cowboy