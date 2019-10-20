 Bruce Springsteen Surprises ‘Western Stars’ Audience in New Jersey – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
See Bruce Springsteen Surprise ‘Western Stars’ Audience at New Jersey Movie Theater

“We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I tried to figure out a way to get the music to you,” singer told Freehold audience

Reporter

Bruce Springsteen delivered a surprise introduction Saturday before two Western Stars screenings at a movie theater in his native Freehold, New Jersey.

“We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I tried to figure out a way to get the music to you,” Springsteen told the awed audience at the AMC Freehold 14 movie theater.

Springsteen, who was accompanied by the film’s co-director Thom Zimny, also spoke about filming Western Stars at his Colts Neck, New Jersey barn and in Joshua Tree National Park, the Asbury Park Press reported.

“If you have applause, I would save it for the end of the film,” Springsteen also asked the audience. “Because the editing and the pacing of the film has its own message.”

Western Stars opens nationwide October 25th. Springsteen previously shared the “Sundown” performance from the film and detailed the movie’s soundtrack, featuring stripped-down versions of songs from his Western Stars LP.

Springsteen also recently staged a surprise performance of “Light of Day” in Freehold to celebrate the opening of the “Springsteen: His Hometown” exhibit.

