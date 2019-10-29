 Inside the Making of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ Movie – Rolling Stone
Inside the Making of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ Movie

Brian Hiatt

bruce springsteen, western stars movie

Rob DeMartin/Warner Bros

“It was two guys hanging out in a kitchen making a movie,” says Thom Zimny. The two guys in question happened to be Bruce Springsteen and Zimny himself: They co-directed the new movie Western Stars, which captures powerful live performances of Springsteen’s latest album in its entirety, along with pensive desert scenes overlaid with Springsteen’s confessional voiceovers. Zimny, who has been making Springsteen documentaries and concert films as part of Springsteen’s team since the 2001 HBO special Live in New York City (and also recently made The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash) joined host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth breakdown of the making of Western Stars.

To hear the entire interview, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, the Pixies, Billy Idol, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

 

 

