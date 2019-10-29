Inside the Making of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ Movie

“It was two guys hanging out in a kitchen making a movie,” says Thom Zimny. The two guys in question happened to be Bruce Springsteen and Zimny himself: They co-directed the new movie Western Stars, which captures powerful live performances of Springsteen’s latest album in its entirety, along with pensive desert scenes overlaid with Springsteen’s confessional voiceovers. Zimny, who has been making Springsteen documentaries and concert films as part of Springsteen’s team since the 2001 HBO special Live in New York City (and also recently made The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash) joined host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth breakdown of the making of Western Stars.

To hear the entire interview, press play below

