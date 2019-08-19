Watch the Trailer For Bruce Springsteen’s Concert Film ‘Western Stars’

Bruce Springsteen has said virtually nothing in public about his new album Western Stars since it arrived in June, but he’ll break his silence in the upcoming concert film of the same name. Western Stars, the film, features a performance of the entire album with the backing band used on the record, along with new interviews where Springsteen reflects on his life and career. The film, which Springsteen co-directed with Thom Zimny, debuts at the Toronto Film Festival in September and rolls out to theaters in October, but you can watch a trailer for it right here.

Springsteen narrates the clip, saying, “It’s easy to lose yourself or never find yourself. The older you get, the heavier that package becomes that you haven’t sorted through, so you run. I’ve done a lot of that kind of running. I’ve spent 35 years trying to let go of the destructive parts of my character and I still have days where I struggle with it.”

It’s unknown exactly when Springsteen filmed the concert scenes in the movie, but they take place in a barn that’s nearly 100 years old. “A certain kind of magic took place,” Springsteen says. “The music began to take on a life of its own.”

The trailer also shows Springsteen kissing his wife Patti Scialfa at some point in the mid-1990s. “We all have our broken pieces,” he says. “Emotionally, spiritually, in this life nobody gets away unhurt. We’re always trying to find someone whose broken pieces fit with our broken pieces and something whole emerges.”

Western Stars is the first album that Springsteen hasn’t supported with a tour since 1982’s Nebraska. “I was looking for a way to get some of the music live to an audience,” he told E Street Radio in July, “and so we figured that [this movie] was the best way to do it.”

Springsteen and Thom Zimny have teamed up in the past for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City, Wings for Wheels: The Making of ‘Born to Run,’ The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, The Ties That Bind along with many other concert films and videos.