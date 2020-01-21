Bruce Springsteen Opening His Vault for Asbury Park Music + Film Fest

Bruce Springsteen is opening his vault — again — at Asbury Park this spring.

Asbury Park Music + Film Festival, director Thom Zimny and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University announced Tuesday that The Bruce Springsteen Archives will screen at Asbury Park’s Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 25th at 4:00 p.m. Archives features various clips of Springsteen’s performances over the year.

Like last year, a panel discussion and Q&A will take place afterward, moderated by Backstreets editor Chris Phillips. Tickets can be found are on sale now.

At last year’s Asbury Park Music + Film Festival, Zimny screened a series of rare, mostly unseen Bruce Springsteen performances that the director pulled from Springsteen’s famous Thrill Hill vault. They included a wild performance of “She’s the One” from the Tunnel of Love tour, a take of “Growin’ Up” from Springsteen and Clarence Clemons’ last-ever show together, and a soul medley from the Apollo in 2012, where Springsteen climbed up the theater’s pipes into get to the box seats. After Zimny’s screening, Springsteen surprised the audience and sat down to talk about the classic performances.

“I’m honored to celebrate my 20-year collaboration with Bruce and Jon [Landau] by sharing some of the treasures, both recent and past, from the Springsteen Archives with the fans,” said Zimny, whose past work includes Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run and The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town. Zimny recently directed the Emmy-winning Springsteen on Broadway and Western Stars, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“We are grateful to have Thom Zimny return to present rare concert footage of Bruce Springsteen’s live career on stage at this year’s Asbury Park Music + Film Festival,” said Eileen Chapman, Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University. “Last year’s event turned out to be one of the real highlights of the year in Asbury Park and we look forward to another memorable afternoon again on April 25th.”

The Asbury Park Music + Film Festival is a non-profit fest that benefits underserved children in Asbury Park and its surrounding areas. It runs April 23-26 in Asbury Park and will also include Dylan Archives V, featuring material from Bob Dylan’s archives, and An Evening With The Sopranos Creator David Chase.