Bruce Springsteen: Trump ‘Doesn’t Have a Grasp’ on What It Means to Be American

Bruce Springsteen laughed off Donald Trump’s recent comments about him during a campaign rally, with the singer adding that the president “doesn’t have a grasp” on what it means to be an American.

Springsteen’s remarks came in an interview with CBS This Morning, which first played the clip of Trump denouncing Jay-Z, Beyoncé, “Little” Bruce Springsteen and other artists who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

When CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King asked Springsteen if he was “surprised” that Trump was still “trash-talking” him, Springsteen just laughed and replied, “Anything’s possible.”

“We’re living in a frightening time,” Springsteen added. “The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who don’t have a clue what that means. Unfortunately, we have somebody who doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Elsewhere in the two-part interview — Springsteen’s lone broadcast interview in support of his new concert film Western Stars, out now in theaters — Springsteen talks about both the album and the film and how they were a love letter of sorts to his wife Patti Scialfa.

“Patti’s been at the center of my life for the entire second half of my life … and an enormous amount of guidance and inspiration and, you know, I can’t overstate it. I’ve been lucky,” he said.