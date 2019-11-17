Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform ‘Thunder Road’ at Surprise Stone Pony Concert

Bruce Springsteen played a surprise two-hour set at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Saturday evening to raise funds for Boston College. Backed by former Bon Jovi/Asbury Jukes guitarist Bobby Bandiera and his band, with Max Weinberg of the E Street Band handling drums for some of the evening, his set mixed classics like “Born To Run,” “Spirit In The Night” and “Dancing In The Dark” with covers like “634-5789” and “Twist and Shout.” Here is fan-shot video of a solo acoustic “Thunder Road,” which closed out the evening.

Springsteen played numerous private Stone Pony benefit shows throughout the 2000s to raise money for his children’s high school and their colleges. But he hasn’t had a child in school for quite some time and the last one took place in 2011, making this one a bigger surprise than usual. The show also marked his first time playing inside the Stone Pony since 2011, though he did play on the outdoor stage with Southside Johnny in July. It was also his longest performance since the conclusion of his Broadway show a little under a year ago.

Next up for Springsteen is a December 9th appearance at the 30th Anniversary Rainforest Benefit at New York’s Beacon Theater, where he’ll share the stage with Sting, John Mellencamp, Bob Geldof, Shaggy and a reunited Eurythmics. The show has an 1980s/1990s theme, and if they stick with tradition, expect Springsteen to play some unexpected covers from that era. He has no public plans after that show, but he’s said in numerous recent interviews that he plans on recording a new E Street Band album and touring with them in 2020.

Here is the complete setlist from Springsteen’s Stone Pony concert:

1. “634-5789”

2. “Seven Nights to Rock”

3. “Darlington County

4. “Spirit in the Night”

5. “Growin’ Up”

6. “Because The Night”

7. “Two Hearts”

8. “Cadillac Ranch”

9. “Rendezvous”

10. “The Boy From New York City”

11. “From Small Things”

12. “I’m On Fire”

13. “Waiting on A Sunny Day”

14. Talk to Me

15. “Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”

16. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-out”

17. “Dancing in the Dark”

18. “Born to Run”

19. “Rosalita”

20. “Detroit Medley”

21. “Twist & Shout”

22. “Thunder Road”