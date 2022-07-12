Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce 2023 North American Tour

Bruce Springsteen has announced the dates for his long-awaited 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band. It kicks off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey. Ticket sales begin July 20.

Springsteen last played a concert with the E Street Band when their River tour wrapped up on Feb. 25, 2017, at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. But they haven’t played in North America since September 2016, and their sole live performance of any sort in the past five years took place in 2020 when they did two songs on Saturday Night Live to promote Letter To You. This has been their longest period of time off from the road since Springsteen reunited with the band in 1999 following an 11-year hiatus where he toured both solo and with another backing group.

They were originally slated to hit the road in 2020 to support Letter To You, and dates were later penciled in for 2022, but the pandemic forced them to ultimately delay the tour until 2023. “I’m just aching to play,” Springsteen told SiriusXM’s E Street Radio earlier this year. “Not just play but to travel and see our fans in all those distant cities.”

In that same interview, he said the tour would be a mixture of classics and selections from his newer albums. “it will have a significant amount of some recent material, and then, of course, we’ll play a lot of the music that fans have become familiar with and love to hear,” he said. “It should be a balance… the show should feel contemporary, and it should also make you feel at home at the same time.”

That doesn’t mean he’ll attempt to play many songs from Western Stars. “I’d like to keep it a rock show,” he said. “Once you’re out in an arena or stadium, people have come to see a rock ‘n’ roll show… But you never know, something may squeak in there from that record. It’s not impossible. That one, I’m gonna have to wait and see.”

The tour heads to Europe for a run of stadium shows that run from April 28 through July 25. It then heads back to America for a late summer/early fall stadium run, though those dates have yet to be announced.

Here are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s complete North American tour dates.

February 1, 2023 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

February 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 5 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

February 7 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

February 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

February 18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

February 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

February 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 9 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

March 14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

April 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center