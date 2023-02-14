Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce Summer Stadium Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are five shows into their 2023 world tour, and they’ve just rolled out dates for a series of late summer stadium shows in North America, followed by arena dates later in the year. The new leg kicks off Aug. 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and wraps up Dec. 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Ticket on-sales begin this Friday.

The tour began on Feb. 1 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Utilizing an expanded E Street Band featuring a five-piece horn section, four backup singers, and a percussionist, Springsteen played a set that mixed classics like “Born To Run,” “Badlands,” and “The Promised Land” with selections from 2020’s Letter To You and deep cuts, including “The E Street Shuffle,” “Johnny 99,” and “Candy’s Room.” The setlist remained relatively locked in over the next four nights, but he did add in “Thunder Road,” “Ramrod,” “Darlington County,” “Mansion on the Hill,” and “Detroit Medley.”

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt missed the February 10 show in Dallas after coming down with Covid. Background singer/guitarist Patti Scialfa and violinist/guitarist Soozie Tyrell were absent as well. The result was a fairly unique show where Springsteen and Nils Lofgren handled all the guitar parts. There hadn’t been a setup like that since the 1988 Amnesty International Human Rights Now! tour. After the show, the news came out that Lofgren had come down with Covid as well.

The tour resumes tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the initial American leg concludes on April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen and the band will spend much of the summer in Europe playing stadiums and a handful of festivals.

This tour follows a six-year break from the road for the E Street Band, their longest since reforming in 1999. Ticket prices were considerably higher than previous tours, creating an enormous fan backlash even though most shows still sold out. “You don’t like to be criticized,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone last year. “You certainly don’t like to be the poster boy for high ticket prices. It’s the last thing you prefer to be. But that’s how it went. You have to own the decisions you have made and go out and just continue to do your best. And that was my take on it. I think if folks come to the show, they’re going to have a good time.” Editor’s picks

Here are the dates for the complete upcoming shows. The news ones are in bold.

February 14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

February 18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

February 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

February 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 9 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

March 14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

April 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

April 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

May 5 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

May 7 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

May 13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

May 18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

May 25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

May 30 – Edinburgh, United Kingdon @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

June 13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

June 16 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Villa Park

June 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka Stadion

July 6 – London, United Kingdom @ BST Hyde Park

July 8 – London, United Kingdom @ BST Hyde Park

July 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

July 15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza Trending ‘Get Used to It’: Bella Ramsey Rebuffs ‘Last of Us’ Culture War Backlash Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce Their First Live Tour! Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Megadeth to Reunite With Guitarist Marty Friedman for First Time in 23 Years Related

8/9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

8/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

8/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

8/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

9/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

9/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

9/3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

9/8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

9/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

9/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

9/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

9/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center