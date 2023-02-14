Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce Summer Stadium Tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are five shows into their 2023 world tour, and they’ve just rolled out dates for a series of late summer stadium shows in North America, followed by arena dates later in the year. The new leg kicks off Aug. 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and wraps up Dec. 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Ticket on-sales begin this Friday.
The tour began on Feb. 1 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Utilizing an expanded E Street Band featuring a five-piece horn section, four backup singers, and a percussionist, Springsteen played a set that mixed classics like “Born To Run,” “Badlands,” and “The Promised Land” with selections from 2020’s Letter To You and deep cuts, including “The E Street Shuffle,” “Johnny 99,” and “Candy’s Room.” The setlist remained relatively locked in over the next four nights, but he did add in “Thunder Road,” “Ramrod,” “Darlington County,” “Mansion on the Hill,” and “Detroit Medley.”
Guitarist Steven Van Zandt missed the February 10 show in Dallas after coming down with Covid. Background singer/guitarist Patti Scialfa and violinist/guitarist Soozie Tyrell were absent as well. The result was a fairly unique show where Springsteen and Nils Lofgren handled all the guitar parts. There hadn’t been a setup like that since the 1988 Amnesty International Human Rights Now! tour. After the show, the news came out that Lofgren had come down with Covid as well.
The tour resumes tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the initial American leg concludes on April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen and the band will spend much of the summer in Europe playing stadiums and a handful of festivals.
This tour follows a six-year break from the road for the E Street Band, their longest since reforming in 1999. Ticket prices were considerably higher than previous tours, creating an enormous fan backlash even though most shows still sold out. “You don’t like to be criticized,” Springsteen told Rolling Stone last year. “You certainly don’t like to be the poster boy for high ticket prices. It’s the last thing you prefer to be. But that’s how it went. You have to own the decisions you have made and go out and just continue to do your best. And that was my take on it. I think if folks come to the show, they’re going to have a good time.”
Editor’s picks
Here are the dates for the complete upcoming shows. The news ones are in bold.
February 14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
February 18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
February 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
February 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
March 9 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
March 14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
March 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
March 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
March 27 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 7 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
April 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
April 11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
April 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
May 5 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
May 7 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
May 13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
May 18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
May 25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
May 30 – Edinburgh, United Kingdon @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland
June 13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund
June 16 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Villa Park
June 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium
June 26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium
June 30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka Stadion
July 6 – London, United Kingdom @ BST Hyde Park
July 8 – London, United Kingdom @ BST Hyde Park
July 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium
July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium
July 15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
July 18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
July 23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
Trending
Related
8/9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
8/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
8/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
8/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
8/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
8/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
9/1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
9/7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
9/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
9/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
9/3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
9/6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
9/8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
9/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
9/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
9/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
9/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
More News
-
-
UEFA Champions League Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online
- soccer livestream
- By
-
-
-