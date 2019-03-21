Bruce Springsteen, Steve Van Zandt Set for New Asbury Park Scene Documentary

Bruce Springsteen, Steve Van Zandt and more recount their Jersey Shore roots in a new documentary, Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock ‘n’ Roll, which will screen in movie theaters globally on May 22nd.

Directed by Tom Jones, Asbury Park examines the history of the seaside resort and how an unemployment crisis led to riots that decimated the town’s predominately black westside, including its fabled jazz and blues scene. The film will then trace the aftermath and the rise of Springsteen and the Jersey sound, with a particular focus on the famed venue, the Upstage, which became a hub for musicians from all over Asbury Park.

“It has taken Asbury Park five decades to rise up and stand on the brink of being something better than ever before,” Jones said in a statement. “We should all listen to the wisdom of lessons learned the hard way and the music which fueled the revival.”

Asbury Park will boast never-before-seen performance footage, as well as interviews with Springsteen, Van Zandt, Southside Johnny Lyon and David Sancious. The upcoming screenings will also feature bonus clips of Springsteen, Van Zandt, Southside Johnny and the Upstage All-Stars performing at Asbury Park’s Paramount Theater in 2017.

Tickets and theater information for Asbury Park are available on the film’s website.