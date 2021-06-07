Bruce Springsteen Reprising ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ for Encore Run

Bruce Springsteen is bringing his acclaimed Springsteen on Broadway show back to the St. James Theatre for an encore run. The residency will begin June 26th and run through September 4th. Tickets go on sale Thursday via SeatGeek.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway,” Springsteen says in a statement, “and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

Audience members will be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated for Covid-19 before they can enter the theater. Proceeds from the first show will go to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and the Actor’s Fund.

Springsteen on Broadway was born out of a special show that Springsteen played for Barack Obama and his staff in the final days of his administration. Previews began on October 3rd, 2017 and it wrapped up December 15th, 2018 after grossing over $100 million from 236 shows. The set mixed hits like “Born to Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Thunder Road” with lesser-known tunes like “The Wish” and “My Father’s House.” Patti Scialfa joined him most nights for duets “Tougher Than the Rest” and “Brilliant Disguise.”

Springsteen’s most recent LP, A Letter To You, was released in October 2020. He promoted it by playing Saturday Night Live with the E Street Band, but he has not played in public since the start of the pandemic.