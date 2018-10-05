Bruce Springsteen Releases Helsinki 2003 Live Album

Bruce Springsteen’s ongoing live archives series finally landed on his 2002/03 Rising tour with the release of Helsinki, Finland June 16th, 2003. The show came nearly a year into the Rising tour and features classics like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Prove It All Night” and “Badlands” mixed in with Rising tunes like “Worlds Apart” and “Into The Fire” along with a cover of the rockabilly classic “Seven Nights to Rock.” It’s a bit of a surprising pick since fans never saw it as a particularly noteworthy show and the setlist doesn’t contain any real surprises.

Fans have been clamoring for a Rising tour release ever since Springsteen began releasing vintage live recordings in late 2014, but technicals issues made it very difficult. “Rising tour recordings were made on what was then a state-of-the-art DSD (Direct Stream Digital) system, the first to offer high-resolution audio in an easily transportable, multi-track recording unit,” reads a note on nugs.net by Erik Flannigan. “But 15 years later, the proprietary nature of the software and hardware elements in that system have caused what might best be described as forward-compatibility issues, making it challenging to restore the original recording files. Helsinki is the first successful result of ongoing efforts over the last several years to address the problems.”

Other recent Springsteen live releases include Chicago 9/30/99, London 6/5/81, Los Angeles 7/7/78 and New York 11/8/09. Nearly every tour from his long history has been spotlighted at this point, though they’ve yet to feature a show from the 1988 Amnesty International Human Rights Now! tour or anything from his pre-fame days in Steel Mill or the Bruce Springsteen Band.

Bruce Springsteen has spent the entirety of this year focusing on his Broadway show, which wraps up December 15th. He hasn’t released an album of new material since 2012’s Wrecking Ball.