Bruce Springsteen Crashes a Stone Pony Soundcheck to Dance With His Wife, Patti Scialfa

Quincy Mumford and the Reason Why were preparing for their show at the Stone Pony on Friday when a husband and wife entered the Asbury Park establishment and began slow dancing to their music. Eventually, Quincy Mumford realized that the couple who had crashed his soundcheck were Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.

“It was really cool,” Mumford, an Asbury Park-based musician, told the USA Today. “Patti and Bruce came up to me and said some really nice things to me about my voice. We talked about my pedals and what they do. Patti had me give them a little demo and sing for them.”

Scialfa posted a photo of her dance with Springsteen to Instagram. “A little blurry, but so were we — stopped in the Stone Pony around 5:30 while Quincy Mumford and the Reason Why where doing a soundcheck,” she wrote. “Two shots of tequila and decided to take a slow dance.”

According to reports, Springsteen and Scialfa spent part of the afternoon walking around the Asbury Park boardwalk. He’s headed to New York Monday night to play at the Rainforest Fund 30th anniversary benefit at the Beacon Theater alongside Sting, John Mellencamp, James Taylor, Ricky Martin, Eurythmics and many others — Robert Downey Jr. is the host. The theme for the night is music of the Eighties and Nineties and we’re guessing Springsteen’s challenge for the evening will be finding a way to top his rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin'” from the 2010 incarnation of the show.