Hear Bruce Springsteen’s Lush New Song ‘There Goes My Miracle’

Bruce Springsteen has just released “There Goes My Miracle,” the second single from his upcoming LP Western Stars. Like the first single, “Hello Sunshine,” it’s heavily influenced by 1960s/1970s California pop artists like Glenn Campbell and Burt Bacharach. It features a string section and soaring vocals by Springsteen.

The song is reminiscent of some of the lusher moments on Springsteen’s 2009 LP Working on a Dream. “In the past I was very often interested in making sure the band was a very tough rock band,” he told Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt in 2009, discussing his stylistic shifts on that album. “I could move away from that surface toughness and go, ‘Yeah I’m gonna make this big swinging, melodic ballad.'”

Western Stars comes out on June 12th. It’s Springsteen’s first record of all-new songs since 2012’s Wrecking Ball. It was produced by Ron Aniello and features contributions from founding E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious, keyboardist Charlie Giordano and violinist Soozie Tyrell of the current edition of the E Street band along with Jon Brion. “It’s a singer-songwriter record,” Springsteen told Variety in December. “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more Tunnel of Love and Devils & Dust, but it’s not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives.”

It’s unclear if Springsteen plans any sort of tour to promote Western Stars and he hasn’t spoken publicly about the record in any detail since it was announced. He has, however, said that he’s already written songs for a future E Street Band album. “It just came out of almost nowhere,” he told Martin Scorsese at a Netflix event in Los Angeles. “And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, ‘Fuck, I’m not fucked, all right? There’ll be another tour!”