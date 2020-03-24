Bruce Springsteen Appears in New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund Video

Bruce Springsteen advocates for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund in a video for the new charity, alongside other New Jersey celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, Carli Lloyd, Charlie Puth, and the state’s first lady, Tammy Murphy.

“These are uncertain times,” Springsteen says. “What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends, and certainly all of those who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

He continues, “We are practicing social distancing; we are staying at home.” Elsewhere in the video, DeVito suggests staying at home and listening to Springsteen’s and Bon Jovi’s music.

According to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s Facebook page, it was created “to marshal resources across the state to identify critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s vulnerable communities.” All of the money given to the relief fund will go toward shouldering the medical, economic, and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey.