Is Bruce Springsteen Dropping Hints About a New Album?

The first image appeared on Bruce Springsteen’s Twitter and Instagram account on Monday April 22nd at 10:03 AM. It appeared to be a Joshua Tree in the the middle of a bright desert. At 8:00 am the next morning another image of a desert tree appeared, though this one was slightly distorted. A third desert photo appeared at 8:06 am this morning, but this time it’s a long road with a horse on the side of it. There haven’t been captions attached to any of the images.

There’s no solid information about what exactly is going on here, but Springsteen has said that he’s working on a new album. “That record is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s,” he told Variety in December. “Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write.”

Adding to that, a source in Brian Hiatt’s new book Bruce Springsteen: The Stories Behind the Songs referred to the sound of the record as “Grand Canyon music.” Not much else is known about it, though in that same Variety interview he said that it was a “singer-songwriter record. “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more Tunnel of Love and Devils and Dust, but it’s not like them at all,” he said. “Just different characters living their lives.”

Springsteen has kept a very low profile since Springsteen on Broadway wrapped up its 14-month run in December, but on April 13th he did play two songs with Danny Clinch’s Tangiers Blues Band at the Kristen Carr Fund gala benefit at New York’s Tribeca Grill.