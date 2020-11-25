 'SNL' Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen as Musical Guests - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Record Store Day 2020: 16 Great Exclusives From the Black Friday Drop
Home Music Music News

Bruce Springsteen, Morgan Wallen, Dua Lipa to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig will host December shows

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
bruce springsteen dua lipa morgan wallen saturday night live snl december

Bruce Springsteen, Morgan Wallen, Dua Lipa

Danny Clinch*; John Shearer*; Hugo Comte*

Saturday Night Live announced the host and musical guest lineups for its run of December shows, which will feature Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Dua Lipa.

Wallen will perform December 5th with host Jason Bateman; Springsteen and the E Street Band will play December 12th with host Timothée Chalamet; and Dua Lipa will perform on December 19th with former cast member Kristen Wiig returning to host.

The decision to book Wallen notably comes after the country star had to drop out of an October episode after videos surfaced of him partying a week before the show in an apparent disregard of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While Wallen hadn’t tested positive for Covid-19, he apologized for his behavior, saying: “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing these opportunities, and I let them down.”

For Springsteen, this will mark his fourth time performing on SNL, following appearances in 1992, 2002, and 2015. Dua Lipa previously performed on the show in 2018 and was set to appear as the musical guest at the end of March, but that show was canceled due to the pandemic.

In This Article: Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.