See Bruce Springsteen’s Surprise ‘Light of Day’ at Exhibit Opening Gala

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise live appearance Saturday at the opening of a new exhibit honoring the rocker in his New Jersey hometown.

The career-spanning “Springsteen: His Hometown” exhibit in Freehold, New Jersey held its opening night gala, featuring performances by Bobby Bandiera and Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers. During the latter band’s set, Springsteen – who attended the gala hosted by Monmouth County Historical Association – came onstage to perform his 1988 song “Light of Day.”

“I can’t stay long,” Springsteen told the attendees. “I’ve got my family in the city, but I wanted to just come down and thank everybody for supporting the Historical Association… It’s nice to be honored in my hometown.”

Springsteen: His Hometown features 150 pieces, including 20 donated by Springsteen as well as a mailbox where people can leave Springsteen fan mail. The exhibit opened to the general public Sunday and will remain at the Historical Association until the fall of 2020.

While Springsteen hasn’t toured in the interim between his Broadway residency and Western Stars, he has popped up onstage on a handful of occasions, including a surprise set at the Blinded by the Light premiere, a cameo during a Southside Johnny show and the upcoming Stand Up for Heroes benefit on November 4th.

Springsteen’s Western Stars film arrives in theaters October 25th.