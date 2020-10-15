Watch Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter to You’ Documentary Trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, an in-depth documentary on the recording of the rocker’s upcoming album. Both the LP and the documentary arrive on October 23rd.

The film not only documents the creation of Bruce Springsteen’s latest album but also details his long-time collaboration with his E Street Band; Letter to You marks the band’s first record with Springsteen since 2014’s High Hopes, and the first time they’ve recorded together live since Born in the U.S.A.

“I’m in the middle of a 45-year conversation with the men and women I’m surrounded by,” Springsteen says in voiceover. “The years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio. Ideas tumble around the room, confusion often reigns. And then, suddenly, dynamite.”

Springsteen adds in a pre-recording pep talk to the E Street Band: “Alright, what can I say? The greatest thrill of my life is standing at that microphone with you guys behind me. Let’s do it.”

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album Letter to You live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record,” Apple TV+ said of the film. “The feature-length vérité documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and a deeper look into Letter to You from Springsteen himself. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.”