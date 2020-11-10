 Bruce Springsteen, Prince Harry to Appear at 'Stand Up For Heroes' - Rolling Stone
Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Prince Harry to Appear at Virtual ‘Stand Up for Heroes’ Event

Annual veterans fundraiser will also feature Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Ray Romano, and Patti Scialfa

Andy Greene

The annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit is going virtual this year and Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Prince Harry, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Ray Romano, Patti Scialfa, Sheryl Crow, Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Jeannie Gaffigan, Mickey Guyton, and Iliza Shlesinger are all making appearances.

The benefit will air Wednesday, November 18th at 9:00 pm EST on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch, and Armed Forces Network.

Stand Up for Heroes was started by ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff 14 years ago, shortly after he suffered devastating head injuries in Iraq while covering the war. It raises money for veterans and their families. Over the years, it’s grown from New York’s Town Hall to the Beacon Theater to the 5,600-seat Theater at Madison Square Garden. The lineup shifts from year to year, but Springsteen has been a part of nearly all of them. Each time out, he plays a brief acoustic set and even tries out a few jokes.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” Woodruff said in a statement. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

