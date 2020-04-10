Watch Bruce Springsteen, John Stamos and John Fogerty’s Secret 1995 Living Room Jam

Twenty-five years ago, Full House actor/Beach Boys fan/sometimes-drummer John Stamos had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam with Bruce Springsteen and John Fogerty at a private 50th birthday party for the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman.

He’s been sitting on video from the event all these years and earlier this week he shared it with the world on his Facebook page.

“I promised super cool Julie Fogerty that I would never let this private homespun video out of my hands,” Stamos wrote. “But sitting around during this time, scanning through old videos, I figured it would be extremely special for people to see these two supernovas, two of music’s biggest and most legendary icons sing and play together. (In John’s living room, no less) So I asked Julie if it was OK to post a bit… she said, ‘Sure, and when this whole thing is over, let’s have a barbecue.’ I f’n love John and Julie Fogerty so much!”

The 15-minute video features long snippets of CCR’s “Born on the Bayou,” “Proud Mary” and “Green River” along with covers of “Suzie Q” and “Cotton Fields.” They also tackle Wilson’s Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour” and Jimmy Reed’s “Baby What You Want Me to Do.”

Most intriguing is a song apparently called “I’m Your Detail Man” featuring Springsteen on lead vocals. Unless it’s a very obscure cover, it seems to be a Springsteen original nobody has ever heard before.

“Baby I’m 100% guaranteed,” Springsteen sings. “Honey I’m a finisher that you need/I’m your detail man/Baby I’m your detail man/You want me to drive any time day or night/Call your detail man/While I’ll dot all your I’s and I’ll cross all your T’s/From your ruby red lips down to your knees/I’m a detail man/Baby I’m a detail man/You want the job done right any time day or night/Call the detail man.”

It’s unclear when this party took place, but Fogerty turned 50 on May 28th, 1995. (This was just five days after the final Full House episode aired.) Springsteen had just started recording The Ghost of Tom Joad at the time and had recently finished work producing the Joe Grushecky record American Babylon. Eight days before Fogerty’s birthday, Springsteen and the CCR singer attended Don Henley’s wedding at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, along with Billy Joel, Jackson Browne and Sting.

Many of the guests at that wedding played with house band the Chieftains that evening. No video has ever surfaced, but maybe Stamos has it somewhere in his archive and he’ll share it with us sometime soon. In the meantime, we’re still puzzling over the mysterious “I’m Your Detail Man.” We could use some more details about that.