Hear Bruce Springsteen Join John Mellencamp for ‘Wasted Days’

John Mellencamp has tapped Bruce Springsteen for his new single, “Wasted Days.” The rollicking song, written and produced by Mellencamp, features Springsteen on vocals and guitar.

On the acoustic-led track, the singers trade off verses, coming together on several lines. The song queries, “How many days are lost in vain / Who’s counting down these last remaining years? / How many minutes do we have left?”

While Springsteen and Mellencamp have previously collaborated onstage, Mellencamp confirmed the pair was teaming up in the studio at Clive Davis’ virtual 2021 Grammy gala earlier this year. “Bruce is singing on the new record and is playing guitar,” Mellencamp told Billboard at the time. “I finished the record a week ago today.”

Springsteen also teased the partnership in a recent interview with Sirius XM’s E Street Radio. The musician said he had recently spent time in Indiana with Mellencamp.

“I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him,” Springsteen revealed. “I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close [with him] and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record.”

Earlier this week, Mellencamp appeared as part of Farm Aid, at Hartford, Connecticut’s Xfinity Theatre. He performed alongside Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Margo Price and Dave Matthews, among others.