 Bruce Springsteen Narrates Joe Biden's 'Hometown' Scranton Ad
Bruce Springsteen Narrates Joe Biden’s ‘Hometown’ Scranton Ad

“My Hometown” soundtracks commercial aimed at swing-state voters, “In Scranton, good times aren’t promised. But here, and in towns across America, times are harder than they ought to be”

Bruce Springsteen narrates and soundtracks a new campaign ad for Joe Biden that spotlights the Democratic candidate’s “hometown” of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“Scranton, Pennsylvania. Here, success isn’t handed down. It’s forged in sweat, grit and determination,” Springsteen says over shots of life in the swing-state city. “This is his hometown. In Scranton, good times aren’t promised. But here, and in towns across America, times are harder than they ought to be. Lives are on pause, dreams on hold, futures in doubt.”

The rocker adds of Biden, “He’s running to change that, to give working people the shot they deserve. An honest living for honest work, and a little piece of mind at the end of the day. Because this place stays with him. These streets are a part of him. This is more than where he’s from; it’s who he’s for.

Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. song “My Hometown” also courses through the ad, which will air during the broadcast of Penn State’s college football game against Ohio State this evening.

In addition to routinely voicing his support for Biden, Springsteen has also made his catalog available to the candidate, first allowing “The Rising” to be used during the Democratic National Convention video and then providing “Streets of Philadelphia” to a Don Winslow-directed short aimed at undecided Pennsylvania voters.

In This Article: Bruce Springsteen, Joe Biden

