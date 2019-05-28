×
Rolling Stone
Bruce Springsteen Promises New E Street Band Album, 2020 Tour

“I’ll record with the E Street Band in autumn and, when we are done, we’ll go on tour,” Springsteen told Italian newspaper la Repubblica

Andy Greene

Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Nils Lofgren, left, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band during their concert at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band just don't want to leave the stage. The concert, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia lasted nearly four hours, four minutes, breaking the previous record for the group's longest U.S. show set last weekBruce Springsteen Longest Show, Los Angeles, USA - 7 Sep 2016

Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Nils Lofgren, left, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band during their concert at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a new interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Bruce Springsteen has elaborated on his future plans for the E Street Band. “We will go on tour next year,” he said. “I’ll record with the E Street Band in autumn and, when we are done, we’ll go on tour. Of course I’ll come to Rome. I love it.”

Earlier this month, Springsteen told Martin Scorsese about creating these new E Street Band songs. “I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the band,” Springsteen said. “I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course … you’ll never be able to do that again!’ And it’s a trick every time you do it, you know? But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.”

But a month before the interview, inspiration came very suddenly. “It just came out of almost nowhere,” he said. “And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, ‘Fuck, I’m not fucked, all right? There’ll be another tour!”

Bruce Springsteen hasn’t recorded a new album with the E Street Band since High Hopes in 2014, but those songs were all written during prior recording projects. Their last album of new material was 2009’s Working on a Dream. They haven’t played a show together since the end of The River tour in early 2017.

All of this E Street Band news comes just as Springsteen is about to release his 1960s California pop-inspired LP Western Stars. The album comes out on June 14th, though the singles “Hello Sunshine” and “There Goes My Miracle” have already been released. “We also filmed a documentary which includes the whole recording process, from the beginning to the end, at my house,” Springsteen told la Repubblica. “The album is made up of a lot of small stories that take place in the West of the United States.”

