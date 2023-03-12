Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Postpone More Shows Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band continue to pile up postponements to their 2023 tour as the group’s third-straight show has been pushed “due to illness.”

Soon after the tour kicked off in February, Covid quickly hit E Street as band members Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrell missed Texas gigs after testing positive; saxophonist Jake Clemons and half of the E Street’s touring backup singers also missed subsequent dates.

However, despite all the absences, Springsteen and company powered through… until their March 9 gig in Columbus, Ohio was postponed due to illness; the band hasn’t announced which member(s) got sick, but they must be vital enough to prevent E Street as a whole from performing.

Tonight's show at Mohegan Sun Arena was officially postponed Saturday, and Tuesday's gig at Albany's MVP Arena will similarly have to be rescheduled, the band announced Sunday.

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.

Despite the string of postponements, Van Zandt assured fans on Twitter, “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.” Asked whether the shows were postponed or canceled, the guitarist added, “Postponed. We don’t cancel.” (Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.)

Van Zandt tweeted: "No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon." Asked whether the shows were postponed or canceled, the guitarist added, "Postponed. We don't cancel."

If there’s one silver lining to the rash of “illness,” it’s that the entire E Street Band should have their antibodies in place for when Springsteen and company embark on their stadium tour this summer.