 Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to Appear in Film on No Nukes Shows - Rolling Stone
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to Appear in New Film on No Nukes Shows

New documentary will feature performances from legendary 1979 concerts

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 22: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN Photo of Bruce SPRINGSTEEN and Danny FEDERICI and Clarence CLEMONS, L-R Danny Federici, Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons performing on stage at a No Nukes benefit concert (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Danny Federici, Bruce Springsteen, and Clarence Clemons performing on stage at a No Nukes benefit concert

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be the subjects of a new music documentary, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.

Distributed by Sony Music Entertainment, the film features a composite of two performances shot during the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) benefit concerts, colloquially referred to as the No Nukes concerts, held at Madison Square Garden in September 1979. Three songs from Springsteen and the E Street Band’s sets were included in the 1980 No Nukes documentary, including the first-ever appearance of the soon-to-be classic “The River”; the new documentary will be a greatly expanded look at their performances. (The events also hosted performances by Crosby, Stills & Nash, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Jackson Browne, Chaka Khan, the Doobie Brothers, Gil Scott-Heron, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, and more.)

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts features remixed and remastered audio from the shows and was edited from the original 16mm film by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny.

Springsteen, along with Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson, will appear at the upcoming Central Park Homecoming Concert, scheduled for August at the Great Lawn of the New York City park. Clive Davis will serve as the booker for the mega-concert, the centerpiece of a weeklong slate of celebrations marking the return of New York City following the Covid-19 pandemic. The New York Times reported that Springsteen would likely perform with Patti Smith at the event.

