Bruce Springsteen Writes New E Street Band Album, Plots Tour

Bruce Springsteen won’t release his new album Western Stars until June 14th and the public has only heard a single song from it, but he’s already written a big batch of songs for a new E Street Band record that he says will lead to a tour. He shared the news with Martin Scorsese at a Netflix promotional event in Los Angeles.

“I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the [E Street] band,” Springsteen said according to an account in Variety. “I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course … you’ll never be able to do that again!’ And it’s a trick every time you do it, you know? But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.”

He continued: “And then about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band. And it came out of just… I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere. And it was good, you know. I had about two weeks of those little daily visitations, and it was so nice. It makes you so happy. You go, ‘Fuck, I’m not fucked, all right? There’ll be another tour!”

Springsteen’s last album of new material was 2012’s Wrecking Ball, but it only featured members of the E Street Band on select tracks. They haven’t been his primary band on an album since Working on a Dream in 2009. They’ve been off the road completely since the conclusion of The River tour in early 2017. Springsteen has said he won’t tour with the E Street Band this year. It’s unclear if he plans on touring solo to support Western Stars.