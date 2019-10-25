Hear Bruce Springsteen Cover Glen Campbell’s ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’

Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars – Songs From The Film, the soundtrack to his Western Stars film, has dropped and the collection of live performances includes a cover of Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.” The song, originally written by Larry Weiss, became a No. 1 hit for Campbell in 1975.

Western Stars – Songs From The Film features 14 tracks as performed by Springsteen in the documentary film, which the musician co-directed with Thom Zimny. The film showcases Springsteen performing the songs from his latest album, Western Stars, in concert with his band and a full orchestra, as well as narration of the musician explaining the songs. The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, is in theaters today. Listen to the entire soundtrack on Spotify.

Springsteen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week to discuss the film, telling Kimmel about his idea of “living in good faith,” which he mentions in the movie. “Maybe it means something different to everybody,” Springsteen explained. “For me, it’s just trying to stay on a straight, straight track and with honest transactions between the people that I care about and the people that I meet every day.”

He continued, “But it can take you a while to get there. I mean, the film is basically about the journey that everybody takes in their definitions of freedom. When you’re young, it’s all about going where I want to go, doing what I want to do, I’m going to be who I want to be, and that’s OK for your twenties. But somewhere in your thirties, it starts to catch up with you and your definition of freedom has to expand to include family, your civic life, you know, community that you’re involved in. And if it doesn’t, you’re kind of, you get stuck out in the cold you know? Really out in the cold.”