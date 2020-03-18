Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Complete 2009 Hyde Park Concert

If you’re aching to see some live music now that everything has been canceled or postponed, Bruce Springsteen is doing what he can to help you out.

He just posted his complete 2009 show at London’s Hyde Park to YouTube and Apple Music so his fans can rock out without leaving the house. The film was directed by Thom Zimney and released on Blu-ray/DVD in 2010, but this is its first digital release.

“Practice social distancing and stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube and Apple Music in its entirety for the first time!” reads a post on Springsteen’s official Twitter account. “Bruce and the E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse.”

The show was recorded on June 28th, 2009 during the European leg of the Working on a Dream tour. The band had dropped all the songs from the new album by that point — aside from the title track and “Outlaw Pete” — and the set is packed with classics like “Badlands,” “Night,” “The Promised Land” and “Born to Run.” Brian Fallon of the Gaslight Anthem comes out midway through to guest on “No Surrender” and they cover the Clash’s “London Calling” and Jimmy Cliff’s “Trapped.” This was also Clarence Clemons’ last tour and his final time playing anywhere in England.

Springsteen was originally planning to release a new E Street Band album this year and support it with a tour, but there hasn’t been an update on those plans in several months. It now seems like a pretty safe bet that a tour won’t happen until at least 2021, but it’s a wildly unpredictable year and nobody knows what’s going to happen.

The musician’s last public showing was a surprise appearance at the Asbury Park Light of Day charity concert on January 18th.