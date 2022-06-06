Bruce Springsteen and Chris Martin Duet ‘Working on a Dream’ at New Jersey Coldplay Concert

Coldplay performed at Metlife Stadium for a second night on their Music of the Spheres tour on Sunday and treated the audience to a surprise appearance from New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen. The musician joined Chris Martin for a back-to-back performance of “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

“Well, like Chris said, he’s had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it,” Springsteen told the crowd, introducing “Working on a Dream.”

For about three years now, Martin has had the title track to Springsteen’s sixteenth studio album permanently etched on his left arm. The record was released in 2009 but during a radio stream back in 2020, the Coldplay frontman told SiriusXM: “It’s not an obvious Bruce song but it’s a song called ‘Working on a Dream,’ which is quite recent Bruce. That was kind of my gateway drug into Bruce. Of course, that’s what we’re doing every day, working on a dream.”

He jokingly added: “Of course, Bruce could fart in my face and I’d think it’s amazing, so I’m a bit biased.”

The pair stripped back for “Dancing in the Dark,” enthralling the crowd with Martin on piano and Springsteen with his trusty guitar.

Luckily, there was no face farting going on during either performance, which arrived towards the end of the setlist just ahead of the band’s three-track sendoff.