Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Halsey to Perform for New Jersey Benefit

Proceeds from at-home performances will go toward fighting coronavirus pandemic

Bruce Springsteen and more stars from New Jersey will be performing to benefit the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey and more stars from New Jersey will be performing in a one-night broadcast to benefit the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Organized by the newly launched New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), the Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser will be broadcast on April 22nd at 7:00 p.m. EST via Apple Music and AppleTV apps, E Street Radio on SiriusXM, local television stations WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV, as well as radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3.

Other performers include Chelsea Handler, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, SZA and Saquon Barkley. All participants will be performing from their homes.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best — take care of one another,” Tammy Murphy, New Jersey’s First Lady, said in the announcement. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

The show will be produced by Joel Gallen, who previously helmed the iHeart Living Room Concert Benefit last month.

