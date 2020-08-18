Bruce Springsteen, Bob Weir, Lucinda Williams Set for Joe Strummer Tribute Livestream

Bruce Springsteen, Bob Weir and Lucinda Williams will help celebrate Joe Strummer’s birthday during a special livestream tribute/charity event August 21st, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer marks the seventh annual event honoring the late Clash frontman, organized by Gates of the West — an ongoing Clash tribute created by NYC musician/bar owner Jesse Malin and radio DJ Jeff Raspe — and Dark Horse Records. The two-hour show will stream for free on Strummer’s website and YouTube page, and all donations collected will benefit Save Our Stages, an organization helping independent venues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malin will host A Song for Joe, which will feature some never-before-seen live footage of Strummer, alongside special messages and performances from a mix of musicians, filmmakers, actors and other Strummer devotees. The lineup includes Tom Morello, Josh Homme, Jim Jarmusch, Steve Buscemi, Bad Brains’ HR, Brian Fallon, Beto O’Rourke, the Strokes’ Albert Hammond, Jr. and Nikolai Fraiture, Shepard Fairey, the Pogues’ Spider Stacy, Dhani Harrison, Cherry Glazerr and Matt Dillon. A full lineup is available on Strummer’s website, while additional special guests are set to appear.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching,” Lucinda Tait, Strummer’s wife, said in a statement. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I could not think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”