Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce 2023 World Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are launching a long-awaited world tour in February 2023 with a run of U.S. arena shows. Dates and cities for those concerts have yet to be announced. Check out brucespringsteen.net for ticketing information.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The musicians will start a European stadium leg April 28, 2023 in Barcelona, and follow it up with a second North American tour in August. In addition to Barcelona, the European tour will hit cities including Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Zurich, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Vienna and Munich. Cities and shows for the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The tour will mark Springsteen’s first concerts with the E Street Band since February 2017, when they wrapped up their River tour in Australia. During the downtime, Springsteen released 2019’s Western Stars and 2020’s Letter to You, reprised his Springsteen on Broadway show, and co-hosted the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast with President Barack Obama.

This is the longest break the E Street Band have taken from the road since reforming in 1999. The band’s sole recent public performance took place on Dec. 20, 2020, when they played two songs on Saturday Night Live — but bassist Garry Tallent and violinist/guitarist Soozie Tryell sat it out due to Covid restrictions. They’ll be back in the fold for this tour, alongside pianist Roy Bittan, guitarist Nils Lofgren, guitarist Steve Van Zandt, drummer Max Weinberg, saxophonist Jake Clemons, and keyboardist Charlie Giordano.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were originally slated to tour this year, and planning was so far along that an advertisement for a June 2022 show at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany was spotted at a bus stop — but the tour was ultimately delayed a year. While no official reason was given for the postponement, the decision came just as Covid numbers were spiking due to the Omicron variant.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Tour Dates

April 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

May 5 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

May 7 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

May 13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

May 18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

May 25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

June 13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

June 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka Stadion

July 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

July 15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza