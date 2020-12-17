Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne Added to Steven Van Zandt’s Holiday Fundraiser

Last week, Steven Van Zandt announced a virtual holiday fundraiser to benefit TeachRock, the organization he founded to save music education — providing online music history courses, among other resources, to kids whose classrooms have been robbed of arts programs. Eddie Vedder and Margo Price will perform on December 21st alongside guests including Maureen Van Zandt, Steve Buscemi, Vincent Pastore, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

Now, some more huge names have been added to the performer’s list: Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne. Sammy Hagar will also make an appearance, Van Zandt first announced on Live from E Street Nation with Jim Rotolo and Dave Marsh on Sirius XM. Springsteen’s appearance follows his joyous appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

A “Holiday Video Jukebox,” featuring Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Darlene Love, Reggae Legend Dean Frasier, and others will follow the main event on December 21st.

Tickets, which are tax-deductible and will allow you to stream the event on-demand for three days, are available now.

Van Zandt said he wanted to stage the event to honor educators for their dedication to teaching throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. “Being an educator has never been easy, but 2020 posed greater challenges than any schools have ever faced. And, as usual, teachers rose to the occasion,” he said. “When schools shut down overnight, teachers rallied and moved classes online. But that’s not all — like the essential workers they are, teachers continue to risk their health to serve students and families, be it to distribute tech to keep students connected, or meals to help families in need. Teachers are the plainclothes superheroes in our midst. They deserve to be heard and celebrated, and that’s why we’re going to Stand With Teachers on December 21st.”