Bruce Springsteen Dismisses 2019 Tour Rumors

Bruce Springsteen clarified his plans for 2019, saying he would not be touring with the E Street Band next year and would instead be focusing on finishing a handful of recording projects.

“Just a note to quell some of the rumors over here on E Street,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on Twitter. “While we hope to be back with you soon, the E Street Band won’t be touring in 2019. Before I go back to my day job, the year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run and various recording projects I’ve been working on. We do hope to see you soon, and until then, we have some mighty E Streeters out there regularly performing with their own projects who’d love and deserve your support.”

Springsteen issued the statement after a remark in an interview with The Sunday Times was taken to mean he would be touring next year. While Springsteen did say that that after his Broadway show wrapped he would be getting “back to [his] day job” – including a tour with the E Street Band – he did not specify when. Nevertheless, a “soon” in the story copy quickly spawned reports that he would be hitting the road next year.

Prior to Springsteen’s statement, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt attempted to squash the rumors as well after fans started asking him about the tour on Twitter. “That is a misinterpretation at best,” Van Zandt said. “It could change, but as of this moment there are no plans for E Street touring in 2019. There needs to be some kind of official announcement so all these rumors are put to rest.”

Springsteen is set to wrap his long-running Broadway show December 15th, while the film version will premiere on Netflix the following day. Not long after Springsteen kicked off the residency in 2016, he gave an interview with Variety in which he teased his next solo record. The rocker’s last album, High Hopes, arrived in 2014, though his last full-length of all new material, Wrecking Ball, was issued in 2012.