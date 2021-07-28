Hear Bruce Hornsby’s Piano Rendition of Dinosaur Jr.’s ‘Feel the Pain’

Bruce Hornsby has served up an unlikely piano rendition of Dinosaur Jr.’s “Feel the Pain” for record label Jagjaguwar’s 25th-anniversary covers album Join the Ritual.

The former Grateful Dead pianist’s rendition is both a faithful rendering and disjointed take on the surprise 1994 hit single, with Hornsby’s piano replicating J. Mascis’ riff before spiraling off melodically.

Join the Ritual, out September 24th and available to preorder now, features nearly a dozen Jagjaguwar artists and alumni tackling songs by influential indie bands and labels like K Records, Touch & Go, and more: Angel Olsen covers Smog’s “Cold Blooded Old Times,” the Besnard Lakes take on Slint’s “Good Morning, Captain,” S. Carey performs Low’s “Weight of Water.” R.E.M., Teenage Fanclub, Stereolab and Built to Spill are also among the artists whose music is covered on Join the Ritual.

The compilation’s artwork is inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, the popular role-playing game which gave the label its name; founder Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson got “Jagjaguwar” from a D&D name generator.

In addition to “Feel the Pain,” Jagjaguwar also shared Jamila Woods’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car”:

Join the Ritual Track List

Spencer Krug – “Red Dress” (Jad Fair)

The Besnard Lakes – “Good Morning, Captain” (Slint)

They Hate Change – “The Seeming and the Meaning” (Stereolab)

Angel Olsen – “Cold Blooded Old Times” (Smog)

Bruce Hornsby – “Feel the Pain” (Dinosaur Jr.)

Jamila Woods – “Fast Car”(Tracy Chapman)

Nap Eyes – “Car” (Built to Spill)

S. Carey – “Weight of Water” (Low)

Pink Mountaintops – “The Concept” (Teenage Fanclub)

Cut Worms – “One for the Catholic Girls” (Simon Joyner)

Okay Kaya – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M.)