Brother Ali Plots ‘Shadows on the Sun’ 15th Anniversary Tour

Brother Ali will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his acclaimed breakthrough LP, 2003’s Shadows on the Sun, with a U.S. fall tour. The 13-date trek launches November 1st in Washington, D.C. and wraps December 22nd in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 21st at 9 a.m. local time.

The Minnesota rapper reflects on the record’s legacy in a track-by-track breakdown at the website for his record label, Rhymesayers Entertainment. “I’ll still put it up with anything that was released around that time, anything from the early 2000s, including [JAY-Z’s] The Blueprint or whatever else,” he says of Shadows on the Sun, which marked the first of several collaborations with Atmosphere producer Ant.

He also explains the origin of the album title in the piece. “Being albino, the sun is a major challenge for me,” the emcee says. “What I’m saying [with the title] is that all the factors in the world that feel oppressive to me, this gift that God gave me, will give me the ability to overcome everything.”

Brother Ali released his sixth LP, All the Beauty in This Whole Life, in 2017. He promoted the project with a meditative video for the single “Never Learn,” filmed at Dar Al Islam, an American Muslim worship center in New Mexico.

Brother Ali Tour Dates

November 1 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

November 3 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

November 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

November 11 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

November 16 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

November 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

December 2 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at Catalyst

December 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

December 6 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

December 12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

December 13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

December 21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

December 22 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes