Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next A Reminder That Drake Left Some of His Best Songs Off 'Take Care' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Brooklyn Street to Be Renamed for Notorious B.I.G.

Rapper’s childhood block expected to dedicated as “Christopher Wallace Way” this May

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rapper Notorious B.I.G., Mom's house in Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.'s childhood block in Brooklyn, New York is expected to be renamed in his honor.

Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The block in Brooklyn, New York where the Notorious B.I.G. grew up is set to be renamed in the late rapper’s honor. Christopher Wallace Way will be located on the stretch of St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street. LeRoy McCarthy, who spearheaded the initiative, told Rolling Stone that he hopes the sign will be officially dedicated around Biggie’s birthday, May 21st.

The co-naming proposal passed its biggest hurdle Wednesday when Brooklyn Community Board 2 voted to approve the re-naming petition 33 to one, with four abstentions. Next, the dedication is expected to be approved by the City Council and Mayor Bill De Blasio.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” McCarthy said. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

In a video of the Community Board 2 hearing, Transportation and Public Safety Committee Board Chair, Juliet Cullen-Cheung, noted that the effort to dedicate Christopher Wallace Way has received support from Council Member Laurie Cumbo and New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. While some objected to the dedication over the presence of profanity and misogyny in the Notorious B.I.G.’s lyrics, Cullen-Cheung noted, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is a champion of feminist rights, is happy with her moniker, Notorious RBG.”

Over the past few years, several other memorials to the Notorious B.I.G. have gone up in the same area where Christopher Wallace Way will be located. On Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street, artists Scoot Zimmerman and Maoufal Alaoui painted a giant Biggie mural dubbed “King of New York,” while there are also murals of the rapper on the exterior walls of the grocery store where he once worked. In 2016, McCarthy took lead on another succesful initiative to declare May 21st Notorious B.I.G. Day in Brooklyn.

In This Article: Notorious B.I.G.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad