Brooklyn Man Arrested on Charges of Stalking Taylor Swift

The New York Police Department has arrested a man accused of stalking and threatening Taylor Swift on a pair of occasions earlier this year.

NYPD confirmed to Rolling Stone that a 35-year-old man named Joshua Christian of Brooklyn, New York was charged with stalking and criminal trespassing. The charges the two incidents where Christian allegedly appeared in the vicinity of Swift’s New York City apartment.

“On March 26, 2022 at approximately 1105 hours, the suspect entered a residential building located [in Tribeca] and remained in the front entrance, through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully. When security told the individual to leave, he then fled the location on foot,” an NYPD spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

“On June 12, 2022 at approximately 1047 hours the suspect entered a residential building located [in Tribeca] and made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female.”

TMZ added that Swift or her security team called police following both incidents. The NYPD did not disclose details regarding Christian’s arrest, only that he was taken into custody Friday night at New York’s 1st Precinct.

Swift has long been tormented by stalkers, as Christian is at least the fifth person arrested for unlawfully harassing the singer. One man broke into Swift’s Tribeca apartment twice in 2019, while another was caught near her Rhode Island mansion that same year. In 2021, yet another man was arrested for attempting to break into Swift’s apartment.

“You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things,” Swift wrote in Elle in 2019. “Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed, and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”