Hear Broken Social Scene Tease New EP With Uplifting ‘All I Want’

Indie darlings Broken Social Scene unveiled a new song, “All I Want,” from their forthcoming EP Let’s Try the After – Vol. 1, set to arrive February 15th via Arts and Crafts. The track opens with an synth pulsing over the tinny crack of old-school electronic drums. Andrew Whiteman sings lead on the track, his soft croon lending poignancy and depth to the song’s simple, yet mesmerizing, hook, “All I, all I, all I want/ All I want is you.”

Let’s Try the After – Vol. 1 is available to pre-order and follows Broken Social Scene’s 2017 album, Hug of Thunder. In a statement, bandleader Kevin Drew said of the project, “The point is to keep going. We have more to give. These songs have lived beside us and become our commencement party while continuing together. We hope you enjoy this EP for you and me.”

Nyles Spencer produced and mixed Let’s Try the After, except for the cut “1972,” which was helmed by band members Charles Spearin and Joe Chiccarelli. Last week, Broken Social Scene premiered “1972” and another new track, “Can’t Find My Heart,” on the CBC program, The Strombo Show (“Can’t Find My Heart,” however, won’t appear on the EP).

Broken Social Scene have also announced a pair of 2019 concerts: Two shows at the Corona Theatre in Montreal May 21st and 22nd, and two at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles June 5th and 6th. The group expects to announce additional dates soon.

Let’s Try the After – Vol. 1 Track List

1. “The Sweet Sea”

2. “Remember Me Young”

3. “Boyfriends”

4. “1972”

5. “All I Want”