Broken Social Scene, Feist Team on Explosive New Song ‘Old Dead Young’

After wrapping their expansive touring in support of Hug of Thunder, Broken Social Scene is back with the new single “Old Dead Young.” Hug of Thunder was the veteran indie rock outfit’s first album in seven years. “Old Dead Young” was written during the sessions for Hug of Thunder and features guest vocals from Feist. It was also previously available exclusively on the vinyl version of the album. They released the explosive track to mark the end of their tour.

“All things come to an end and this tour has been a wonderful experience for all of us, returning to what we know best,” the band said in a statement. “‘Old Dead Young’ is our fist pump towards the constant struggle of getting it right and we want to spread that to as many people, as far and wide as possible.”

Hug of Thunder, BSS’ fifth album, was released last July. It followed up their 2010 release Forgiveness Rock Record. The band has been known for containing a constantly rotating number of famous members, and many of them were featured on their last LP, including Feist and Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw.