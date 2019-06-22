Watch Broken Social Scene Perform Three Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Ahead of their July tour dates, Broken Social Scene stopped by CBS This Morning to perform songs from their 2019 EPs Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

The Canadian indie rock band, which fluctuates in size from six to 19 members, delivered a thrilling rendition of “Can’t Find My Heart,” followed by the dreamy “1972” and the explosive post-rock track “Remember Me Young.”

Broken Social Scene began 20 years ago when Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning began making music together in a Toronto basement. Since the beginning of Broken Social Scene, which functions as a musical collective, the duo has brought in their friends throughout the years. Members of Broken Social Scene have included Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw of Metric, Amy Millan and Evan Cranley of Stars, and Leslie Feist, who has her own solo project.

In addition to their performance, Broken Social Scene members Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning sat down with CBS This Morning at New York’s Webster Hall to discuss their career.

“There really is a chaotic mess that makes it always land,” says Drew of the spirit of the music collective.

While the band has had its ups and downs over the years, Canning revealed what keeps them together: “Friendship. at the end of the day. No one is out to become any more famous than they already may be.”