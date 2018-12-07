Hear Broken Bells’ First New Song in Four Years ‘Shelter’

Broken Bells, the group featuring the Shins’ James Mercer and producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton, have shared their new song “Shelter,” the duo’s first new recording in four years.

Touted as the first time Broken Bells have “combined their unmistakable melodies, lyrics, vocals and singular composition style with samples,” the expressive track boasts Danger Mouse’s “deconstruction and reconstruction of sampled beats” alongside Mercer’s knack for catchy hooks and incisive lyrics.

On the duo’s Instagram, Mercer and Danger Mouse posted photos of their summertime recording sessions together. “Shelter” is the first taste from their upcoming third album and first LP since 2014’s After the Disco. The third album is still a work-in-progress, Broken Bells noted. The duo’s last released song was 2015’s “It’s That Talk Again,” an outtake from the After the Disco sessions.

In recent weeks, Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records has unveiled unreleased tracks from the label in recent weeks, including Grandaddy’s “Bison on the Plains.” The producer also teamed with Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O for a new album and its first single “Lux Prima.”