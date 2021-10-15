Judge Orders Brody Dalle Deliver Sons To Josh Homme Friday With 24/7 Monitoring

A judge has ordered round-the-clock monitors to step in and supervise the contentious child custody war between Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and his ex-wife Brode Dalle, founder of The Distillers.

A rotating cast of four court-appointed monitors will now join the couple’s three children during every hour they’re with either parent for the next 30 days, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff ordered Friday.

With monitors in place, the judge ordered Dalle to make sure both boys were delivered to their dad’s care by Friday afternoon. The last time he saw them in person was August 26th, according to court filings.

Dalle, 42, and Homme, 48, both appeared at the hearing in person Friday, sitting at opposite sides of a long table, separated by their lawyers.

Judge Riff’s ruling came after Dalle pleaded not guilty to contempt earlier this week involving Homme’s claims she refused to hand the kids over in August in violation of their October 2020 custody agreement and was “alienating” him from the children with each passing day.

In filings and arguments posed by her lawyers, Dalle has accused Homme of domestic violence, verbal harassment and being a danger to their kids. The former spouses also share a 15-year-old daughter who was previously granted a restraining order barring her dad from contacting her.

“It’s clear to me you need monitors. Some or all of you might disagree on that, but I think you do,” Judge Riff said Friday, ordering the rock stars split the cost of the monitors, estimated an upwards of $1,000 per day, pending further evaluation of their respective finances. He said the couple’s teen daughter also would be subject to the court-ordered monitoring despite the fact she won her own restraining order and now lives with Dalle full-time. Dalle previously filed restraining order petitions on behalf of the boys that were not granted on an emergency basis.

As she left the courthouse Wednesday, Dalle told Rolling Stone she was acting in the best interest of her children and only concerned about their safety and welfare.

“That’s all I’m asking for, that my kids are safe. We have to protect kids. We should always protect kids,” Dalle said.

“The hardest job in the world is to be a mom, but dads are important too. I’d wade through anything for my kids, even this,” Homme said in his own statement to Rolling Stone.