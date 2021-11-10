 Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song 'S.Y.K.' - Rolling Stone
Miranda Lambert Opens CMA Awards With Fire, Fringe, and Hits Medley
Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song ‘S.Y.K.’

Wood is latest member from group following Kevin Abstract to release solo material

By

Reporter

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017.

In the “S.Y.K.” (which stands for “so you know”) visual, he teams up with Los Angeles-based artist Connie, who co-directed the video with Well Known Studios. The pair are seen in a black light-lit room.

“I don’t got no friends, just the benefits,” Wood raps. “When you make it to the top, it’s by amenities/Man these rappers always trying to be too friendly/Only friend that I need Mr. Benjamin.” It ends with “Don’t play with me,” the foreboding words repeating towards the end of the song.

“I have anger issues and every issue will be sent to you,” Wood posted on Instagram while teasing the release of the single.

Brockhampton will embark on a world tour next year, with North American dates kicking off in February. The band dropped their sixth album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine in April. A follow-up to the LP is expected to arrive before year’s end. Over the summer, Abstract released “Sierra Nights” featuring Ryan Beatty and “Slugger” featuring Slowthai and $not.

In This Article: Brockhampton, Hip-Hop

